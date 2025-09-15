Canada's Woodfibre LNG project passes halfway point to completion

The Woodfibre LNG facility, being built near Squamish, British Columbia, has passed its halfway point to project completion with the arrival of four new specialised liquefied natural gas (LNG) modules at the site.
The project is designed to be the world’s first "net-zero" LNG export facility, according to its proponents.
The new modules, which were transported overseas by a heavy lift vessel, include two pipe rack sections, a boil-off gas compressor module, and a flare knock out drums module.
The boil-off gas compressor will help capture and re-liquefy natural gas that vaporises during the process, while the flare knock out drums are designed to protect the facility’s flare system.
Luke Schauerte, CEO of Woodfibre LNG, stated that the arrival of the new modules is a sign of the momentum the project is carrying into the second half of its construction phase.
The facility's construction is set to continue through 2025, with further module deliveries planned in the months ahead and into 2026.
Woodfibre noted that the project is the first in Canada to recognise a non-treaty Indigenous government, the Squamish Nation, as a full environmental regulator.
The facility will produce 2.1 million tonnes of LNG for export annually and is targeting its first LNG cargo in the second half of 2026.