Canada's LNG draws German interest for market swaps, minister says

German companies are looking to buy and swap Canadian LNG cargoes shipped off the Pacific coast to help meet European demand, Canada's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said on Wednesday.

Canada, the world's fifth-largest natural gas producer, shipped its first-ever liquefied natural gas export cargo in June from the recently constructed LNG Canada facility in British Columbia, which is led by Shell and is the first North American LNG export site with direct access to the Pacific Ocean.