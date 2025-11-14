Canada moves to fast-track approval for Ksi Lisims LNG terminal

Canada said on Thursday it will add the proposed Ksi Lisims LNG facility to its major projects list for fast-tracking, a designation the company behind the project said makes it more likely to proceed. Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement in Prince Rupert, British Columbia, where the facility would be located with direct shipping access to Asia.

Ksi Lisims has a planned capacity of 12 million tonnes per year, which would make it Canada’s second-largest liquefied natural gas export terminal after Shell-led LNG Canada, which began operations this year. Carney is aiming to speed up natural resource project construction to boost the economy that has been damaged by US tariffs.

The government created this year a major projects office tasked with streamlining approvals and helping to coordinate financing for large-scale infrastructure projects deemed in the national interest.