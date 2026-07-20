BW LPG sells 2015-built VLGC for $38m

BW LPG has agreed to sell its 2015-built vessel BW Levant, which was acquired through the purchase of Avance Gas' fleet of 12 very large gas carriers (VLGC) in 2024. The vessel is scheduled for delivery to the buyer by mid-November at the latest.

The company disclosed that the sale of BW Levant is expected to generate a net book gain of approximately $17 million and net cash proceeds of around $38 million.

It also remarked that the delivery timeline allows the company to continue generating revenue from the asset in a strong freight market.