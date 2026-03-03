BW LPG reports $104m profit in Q4 2025

BW LPG Group reported a profit attributable to equity holders of $104 million for the fourth quarter that ended on December 31, 2025. This financial result was driven by a robust performance in shipping and positive returns from the product services segment, the company stated.

The board declared a cash dividend for the period of $0.57 per share, which represents the entirety of its shipping profit. It noted that the annualised dividend yield reached 12.5 per cent.

Time charter equivalent income for the shipping division concluded at $50,300 per available day, exceeding previous guidance of $47,000. Earnings were supported by time charter coverage for 44 per cent of available days at a rate of $48,100 per day, according to the company.