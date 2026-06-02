BW LPG posts strong Q1 2026 results despite market volatility

BW LPG reported a net profit after tax of $187 million for the first quarter of 2026, representing an annualised return on equity of 38 per cent.

The profit attributable to equity holders ended at $164 million, yielding earnings per share of $1.08, driven by robust shipping performance and a positive unrealised mark-to-market valuation gain of $137 million in its product services trading portfolio.

Time charter equivalent income for shipping averaged $55,500 per available day and $51,300 per calendar day with a fleet utilisation rate of 92 per cent.