BW LPG exits investment in Confidence Petroleum India following sale of 8.5 per cent equity stake

Singapore-based BW LPG has completed the sale of its 8.5 per cent equity stake in Confidence Petroleum India (CPIL).

Following the announcement made on May 20, 2025, on BW LPG’s cessation of investment in infrastructure, the company has exited its various infrastructure partnerships in India.

On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, BW LPG sold its 8.5 per cent equity position in CPIL and the divestment marks the full exit of BW LPG as a shareholder in CPIL.