BW LPG exits investment in Confidence Petroleum India following sale of 8.5 per cent equity stake

Singapore-based BW LPG has completed the sale of its 8.5 per cent equity stake in Confidence Petroleum India (CPIL).
Following the announcement made on May 20, 2025, on BW LPG’s cessation of investment in infrastructure, the company has exited its various infrastructure partnerships in India.
On Wednesday, June 3, 2026, BW LPG sold its 8.5 per cent equity position in CPIL and the divestment marks the full exit of BW LPG as a shareholder in CPIL.
BW LPG said the investment in CPIL was classified as an equity investment. All fair value changes were recognised before the sale and as such, the transaction has no impact on the company’s profit or loss or total equity.
"CPIL has played a meaningful role in supporting the development of LPG infrastructure and distribution in India, a market with strong and growing energy demand," said Kristian Sørensen, CEO of BW LPG. "As BW LPG divests its non-controlling interest, we remain confident in CPIL’s future and wish the management team continued success in executing their strategy."