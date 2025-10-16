Bulgaria ditches Russian fuel, receives LNG from the US for winter season

Bulgaria will receive a total of four cargoes of US liquefied natural gas from TotalEnergies, Metlen, and Shell to supply its households and industries over the winter months, state gas company Bulgargaz EAD said on Wednesday.
Bulgaria, a European Union and NATO member, has relied on Azeri pipeline gas and liquefied gas through Greece since 2022, when it stopped buying fuel from Russia and joined international sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
The country plans to stop allowing Russian gas transit through its territory for short-term contracts in 2026 as part of EU efforts to phase out Russian gas.
The LNG will be transported on tankers from gas terminals in the United States to the Greek gas terminal of Alexandroupolis in October and December and in January and March, Bulgargaz said in a statement.
