Bulgaria ditches Russian fuel, receives LNG from the US for winter season

Bulgaria will receive a total of four cargoes of US liquefied natural gas from TotalEnergies, Metlen, and Shell to supply its households and industries over the winter months, state gas company Bulgargaz EAD said on Wednesday.

Bulgaria, a European Union and NATO member, has relied on Azeri pipeline gas and liquefied gas through Greece since 2022, when it stopped buying fuel from Russia and joined international sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.