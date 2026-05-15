BP weighs disposal of Egypt natural gas assets to cut debt

Oil major BP is considering selling some of its natural gas assets in Egypt, four people close to the matter told Reuters, as new CEO Meg O'Neill restructures the group to cut debt and refocus on more profitable projects.

BP has invested more than $35 billion in Egypt over six decades, producing about 60 per cent of the country’s natural gas through joint ventures in the East Nile Delta and BP-operated fields in the West Nile Delta.

No final decisions have been taken, the sources said.