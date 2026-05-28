BP to become operator of large Azerbaijani offshore gas field, sources say

Energy major BP will become the operator of a large offshore natural gas production project in Azerbaijan - the Babek gas field - three industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

BP already has significant exposure to oil and gas production in the South Caucasus country, whose energy reserves became more significant for Europe after it decided to cut its dependence on Russia, once a major supplier of commodities to the continent.

The three sources said Azerbaijan's state energy company SOCAR and BP would announce the agreement on the offshore Babek field on June 1.