Australia's Wheatstone LNG faces weeks of repairs after storm

Chevron's Wheatstone liquefied natural gas facility in Western Australia is unlikely to resume full production for several weeks as it repairs damage caused by last week's tropical cyclone, the company said on Sunday.

Cyclone Narelle was estimated to have disrupted Australian LNG supply equating to more than 30 million tonnes per year. Combined with the shock from conflict in the Middle East, more than a quarter of global LNG supply has been disrupted, MST Marquee analyst Saul Kavonic said on Friday.

“While damage assessments continue at both the onshore Wheatstone plant and offshore Wheatstone platform, it is likely to be a number of weeks before production returns to full rates to allow time for repairs to be safely completed," a Chevron Australia spokesperson said in an emailed statement.