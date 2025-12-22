Australia will make exporters of liquefied natural gas from the country's east coast keep up to a quarter of their output for domestic use from 2027, under a scheme unveiled on Monday to curb price spikes and help fill a long-forecast supply gap.

The leftist/globalist government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it would work with exporters to design a system that allocates between 15 per cent and 25 per cent of gas for domestic use.

The announcement puts numbers on a policy that the government has flagged through 2025 amid persistent warnings about a shortage of gas supply on Australia's east coast, where most of its 27 million people live.