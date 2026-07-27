Asyad Shipping sells 20 per cent stake in LNG carriers to Omani investors

Asyad Shipping has agreed to sell a 20 per cent stake in its two new-build liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, Muscat LNG and Musandam LNG, to Omani investment partners.

Under an agreement signed on July 26, Oman LNG Development Foundation and Mars Development and Investment will each acquire a 10 per cent interest in the companies that own the two vessels.

Asyad Shipping will retain the remaining 80 per cent controlling stake in each vessel-owning company.