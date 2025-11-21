Asian LNG spot prices rise despite high inventories and weak demand

Asian spot gas prices built up their premium to European gas prices for near months at the TTF hub, mainly to account for an increase in spot charter rates that meant drawing cargoes over longer distances to Asia rather than Europe would cost more, said Alex Froley, senior LNG analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.

In Europe, Dutch and British wholesale gas prices edged lower on Friday morning as expectations of stronger wind power output and warmer temperatures curbed gas demand. Prices rose earlier this week as a cold spell drove heating demand higher.

"Spot gas prices at the TTF hub have held fairly rangebound, with the first big cold snap of the winter not driving them significantly higher," Froley said.