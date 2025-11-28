Asian LNG prices hit eight-week low on supply glut, weak demand

Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices hit their lowest level in eight weeks on continued muted demand and high inventories, tracking a drop in European gas prices on hopes of a Ukraine peace deal.

The average LNG price for January delivery into north-east Asia was $10.90 per million British thermal units, down from $11.66/mmBtu last week, industry sources estimated.

"Rates have continued to soften, buying remains muted, mostly from muted physical demand and weak fundamentals," said Toby Copson, managing partner at Davenport Energy.