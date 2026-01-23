Asia spot LNG prices hits nine-week high on winter demand

Asia spot liquefied natural gas rose for a second week to hit a nine-week high, as lower winter temperatures across the northern hemisphere lifted heating demand.

The average LNG price for March delivery into North-east Asia was estimated at $11.35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up 12.4 per cent from $10.10/mmBtu the previous week and its highest levels since November 21, industry sources said.

"The weather was still at the forefront of developments, with on one side Asia still being cold in several countries, meaning that heating demand will remain elevated," said Klaas Dozeman, market analyst at Brainchild Commodity Intelligence.

"However, it did not result in Asian prices equalling their European ones, where cold circumstances also increased heating demand over the continent. The premium on LNG still remained in Europe and caused several vessels to change course to Europe."

At least two LNG tankers initially eastbound diverted towards Europe and Turkey in the past week, shiptracking data showed.

"Outside of the recent cold snap, and subsequent spike in front month pricing the market is absorbing the volatility," said Toby Copson, managing partner at Davenport Energy Partners.