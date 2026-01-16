Asia spot LNG prices climb on colder weather outlook

Asia spot liquefied natural gas rose this week on the back of a colder weather outlook that spurred some demand, lifting prices to their highest levels in six weeks.

The average LNG price for March delivery into Northeast Asia was estimated at $10.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up six per cent from $9.50/mmBtu the previous week. Industry sources said this was the highest level since December 5.

"The weather outlook across Northeast Asia and Europe has turned colder week-on-week, tightening market fundamentals and driving a rebound in spot LNG prices," said Kesher Sumeet, senior LNG analyst at Energy Aspects.