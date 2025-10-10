Asia LNG spot prices gain on colder Europe weather, Russian strikes

Asian spot liquefied natural gas prices rose this week, gaining for the first time in nearly a month, on colder-than-expected weather in Europe and following Russian strikes on Ukrainian gas infrastructure ahead of winter.

The average LNG price for November delivery into northeast Asia was $11.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), up from $10.60/mmBtu last week, industry sources estimated.

The price for December delivery was estimated at $11.20/mmBtu.