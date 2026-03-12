Asia LNG scramble pulls cargoes away from Europe

Asia's scramble for LNG to replace output cut off by war in the Middle East is drawing more cargoes away from Europe, with at least one US shipment switching its destination to China, which would end a year-long halt in such imports due to tariffs.

The conflict that began with US-Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28 has halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting supply from Qatar - the second-biggest LNG exporter after the US - causing buyers to compete for spare cargoes.

Shiptracking data from analytics firm Kpler showed the UMM Ghuwailina, Elisa Ardea and Pan Americas tankers signalling for European ports before changing destination to Asia.

The UMM Ghuwailina picked up a cargo from Plaquemines LNG in the US state of Louisiana on March 1 and signalled its destination as Zeebrugge in Belgium before changing to Tianjin in China, Kpler data showed.