Argentina sees $50b energy export boom led by LNG

Argentina's energy exports could reach $50 billion per year starting in 2031, driven primarily by sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the chief executive of Argentina's state-run oil and gas producer YPF, Horacio Marin, said on Thursday.

The executive, who spoke at an energy conference in Houston, said he estimates $130 billion will be invested in the country through 2031 for the development of crude oil, LNG, and transport infrastructure from the Vaca Muerta region - the world's second-largest unconventional gas reserve and fourth-largest oil reserve.

Marin also estimated that Argentina's oil production could reach one million barrels per day (bpd) by the end of December, from a current level of 900,000 bpd.

Argentina is looking to become a global energy player, using exports coming from its Vaca Muerta formation.