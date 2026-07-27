Argent LNG gets key US export permit for Louisiana project

The US Department of Energy has authorised Argent LNG to export liquefied natural gas from its proposed Louisiana export terminal to countries that have free-trade agreements with the US, giving the developer a key federal approval as it works towards a final investment decision on the project.

Argent LNG is a privately held US company developing an LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, about 100 miles (160 km) south of New Orleans. The project is designed to export up to 25 million tonnes per year of LNG, which would make it one of the larger proposed LNG facilities on the US gulf coast.

The DOE said Argent LNG may export up to the equivalent of 1.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas per year for a 20-year term beginning on the date of the facility's first commercial export, from its planned project.