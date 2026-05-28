Arctic shortcut opens early as first Russian LNG tanker sails for Asia

A liquefied natural gas carrier has departed from a Russian outlet and sailed east towards Asia, LSEG data showed on Thursday, the first tanker this year to set sail along the Northern Sea Route as navigation along the route opens earlier than usual.

Russia hopes to boost trade with Asia along the route, which it sees as an alternative to other routes such as the Suez Canal, at a time of heightened security risks for navigation, especially in the Middle East during military conflicts.

The data shows that the ice class carrier Сhristophe de Margerie departed with a cargo from Arctic LNG 2 plant, which the US has placed under sanctions over Ukraine.