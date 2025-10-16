Arctic LNG 2 condensate cargo reaches China despite Western sanctions

Several tankers are delivering gas condensate cargoes from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 plant to China, data from market sources and LSEG ship-tracking showed, despite Western sanctions imposed on the ships and the project.

A by-product of liquefied natural gas production, gas condensate is a feedstock used by refineries to produce naphtha, diesel, jet and some petrochemical products, as well as to mix it with heavier crude oils, making them less viscous.