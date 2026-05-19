Any Qatar LNG expansion delays likely limited to months, ConocoPhillips says

Any delays to increasing liquefied natural gas production capacity at ConocoPhillips' joint ventures with Qatar are likely to be months, not years, its Europe Gas head said.

The US energy group is a partner in QatarEnergy's main LNG project, which includes offshore facilities in the North Field and onshore facilities at Ras Laffan, which was damaged by strikes on March 19, several weeks after the Iran war began. QatarEnergy signalled that its gas supply to China, South Korea, Belgium and Italy could be impacted for years.

However, the outlook is more positive for other projects the US company is developing in the Persian Gulf country, said Jonathan Burgess, ConocoPhillips president for Europe Gas.