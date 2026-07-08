Angola LNG goes offline for 32 days as planned maintenance begins

Angola Liquefied Natural Gas plant will undergo a planned 32-day maintenance shutdown starting today, the country's national oil and gas agency ANPG said in a statement on Wednesday.

The plant's shutdown will be in conjunction with the maintenance campaigns of the Sanha complex and the Sanha floating, production, storage and offloading platform in Area B offshore Cabinda.

During the month-long shutdown Angola LNG will suspend all gas and related derivative production, which is expected to reduce monthly output and loading by some 80 per cent.