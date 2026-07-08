Angola LNG goes offline for 32 days as planned maintenance begins

Angola Liquefied Natural Gas plant will undergo a planned 32-day maintenance shutdown starting today, the country's national oil and gas agency ANPG said in a statement on Wednesday.
The plant's shutdown will be in conjunction with the maintenance campaigns of the Sanha complex and the Sanha floating, production, storage and offloading platform in Area B offshore Cabinda.
During the month-long shutdown Angola LNG will suspend all gas and related derivative production, which is expected to reduce monthly output and loading by some 80 per cent.
The shutdown impact at the Sanha Complex and Sanha FPSO is estimated at 49,000 barrels of oil a day.
ANPG said the LNG plant, whose shareholders include Chevron, Eni, BP, TotalEnergies and state-owned oil company Sonangol, is working to ensure it meets its contractual obligations.
Angola LNG plant, commissioned more than a decade ago at a cost of $12 billion, is considering boosting output after running below its nameplate capacity for years as gas production fell at the mature fields supplying the facility.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf;Editing by Sfundo Parakozov, Elaine Hardcastle)