Alaska's Polar LNG looking to buy discounted equipment from sanctioned Russian firm

The head of Polar LNG, a company that plans to build a liquefied natural gas plant on Alaska's North Slope, said his company is hoping to buy discounted equipment from a Russian project on which Washington has imposed sanctions.

Polar LNG launched on Monday. Joel Riddle, its president and CEO, in an interview said the company wants to make a final investment decision on its plant in mid-2027 and start producing LNG in 2029 or 2030.

Polar LNG is hoping to get approval from the US Office of Foreign Assets Control to buy the equipment, including a partially built liquefaction plant, from Arctic LNG 2. The administrations of former President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump have both imposed sanctions on the project.