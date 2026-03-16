Alaska LNG project gains momentum from global instability, aims to start shipments in 2031

War in the Middle East is spurring interest in Asia for gas from the $44 billion Alaska LNG project, top executives of lead developer Glenfarne said, who aim to make final investment decisions this year and next, and start shipping LNG in 2031.

Final go-aheads for the project's pipeline and export terminal have been delayed as Glenfarne has yet to reach its target of signing binding offtake deals for 80 per cent of the planned export capacity of 20 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas.

So far it has lined up commitments for 13 million tonnes a year. It needs agreements for another three million tonnes and then has to turn them into binding deals in order to line up financing for the project.