After profit drop, Woodside cuts exploration to fund $39 billion project pipeline

CEO Meg O'Neill said the company will take, "a disciplined approach to future growth and reduced spend on new energy and exploration as we prioritise delivering sanctioned projects."

In an interview with Reuters, she said Woodside's focus had shifted from pursuing growth projects to "absolutely" concentrating on delivery.

Woodside's four major projects, worth a combined $39 billion, include the Scarborough gas field in Western Australia, the Trion deepwater oil field in Mexico, and the Louisiana liquefied natural gas and Beaumont New Ammonia projects in North America.