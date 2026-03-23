ADNOC Gas adjusts LNG output amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions

The gas subsidiary of ADNOC, Abu Dhabi's state oil firm, on Monday said it made temporary adjustments to its production of liquefied natural gas and export-traded liquids in response to ongoing shipping disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US-Israeli war on Iran escalated sharply over the weekend after President Donald Trump threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants in 48 hours unless Tehran fully reopens the waterway.

In response, Iranian officials said if struck, they would completely close the strait and retaliate by destroying energy and desalination infrastructure across the region.