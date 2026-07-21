ADNOC doubles down on gas expansion with $6.2b investment decision

Abu Dhabi's state energy company ADNOC has taken a $6.2 billion final investment decision to develop the Umm Shaif Gas Cap, in an acceleration of its integrated global gas growth strategy, the company said Tuesday.

The FID was made alongside ADNOC's international partners, TotalEnergies, Eni, and China National Petroleum Corporation.

The agreement is set to unlock more than 600 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas and associated gas liquids, equivalent to nearly 10 per cent of the UAE's current daily gas consumption, with production set for 2030.