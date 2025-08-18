Fujairah's marine fuel sales reach three-month high in July

Sales of marine bunker fuel at the United Arab Emirates' port of Fujairah rebounded in July after a slump in June to their highest in three months, Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data showed.

July sales totalled 640,715 cubic metres (about 635,000 tonnes), up 13.8 per cent from June, based on FOIZ data published by SP Global Commodity Insights. The stronger volumes were led by a boost in high-sulphur marine fuel sales, which soared to their highest since January 2024, climbing 28.4 per cent from June to 205,597 cubic metres in July.