Fujairah marine fuel sales hit four-month high in August

Low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including low-sulphur fuel oils and marine gasoils, totalled 461,865 cubic metres in August, up 6.1 per cent from July. In contrast, high-sulphur marine fuel sales eased after hitting an 18-month high, sliding 8.2 per cent to 188,637 cubic metres in August.

High-sulphur sales retreated as the price difference between low-sulphur fuel and high-sulphur fuel narrowed into August, after widening sharply in July.