Fujairah marine fuel premiums hold near year-highs on Sudan supply halt

Spot premiums for marine fuel at Fujairah, the world's third-largest bunkering port, held near their highest levels this year, as fuel oil supply tightened after the United Arab Emirates stopped imports of Sudanese oil, trade sources said.

The UAE did not import any Sudanese crude in August, according to ship-tracking data on Kpler, despite having received one or two cargoes of Nile or Dar Blend crude per month this year.