Fuel tanker ablaze in Strait of Hormuz after drone strike, Iran Revolutionary Guards say

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a fuel tanker, identified as the Honduran-flagged Athe Nova, was burning in the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by two drones, Iranian news agencies reported on Monday.

The strait is the world's most vital oil export route, connecting the biggest Persian Gulf oil producers, such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

A Guards statement said the vessel was acting in "unison with America" and identified it as Athe Nova. VesselFinder and other tracking data providers showed the Athe Nova, a 96-metre asphalt/bitumen tanker, was in the area shortly before the attack.