Fuel oil stockpiles swell to nine-week high in Singapore hub

Onshore fuel oil stockpiles in major oil storage hub Singapore rose six per cent from the previous week to a nine-week high in the week to November 12, data showed on Thursday. Inventories of residual fuels were at 25.95 million barrels (about 4.09 million tonnes), according to Enterprise Singapore data.

The gain came despite a drop in imports, which totalled about 603,000 tonnes, down 14 per cent week-on-week. Most inflows came from regional storage hub Malaysia, while Brazil and Iraq were also top origins of supply.