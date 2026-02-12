Fuel oil inventories in Singapore hit two-week low after import surge

Singapore onshore fuel oil inventories fell to their lowest level in two weeks, with imports slowing after a jump in the previous week, data showed on Thursday. Inventories fell 6.2 per cent to 22.70 million barrels (about 3.57 million tonnes) in the week to February 11, data from Enterprise Singapore showed.

Total fuel oil imports into onshore tanks slipped 8.1 per cent to about 876,000 tonnes over the week. Kuwait was the top origin for the imports, after it loaded out record-high volumes of fuel oil last month as production at the al-Zour refinery recovered.