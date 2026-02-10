FSL Trust reports $5m net profit for second half of 2025

First Ship Lease Trust reported a net profit of $5.1 million for the second half of 2025, according to the trust-manager FSL Trust Management. This result follows the reversal of impairments totalling $3.7 million for the vessels Speciality, Seniority, and Superiority.

For the full year ending December 31, 2025, the trust recorded a net profit of $6.9 million. This figure is identical to the net profit achieved during the previous year, the financial statement confirmed.

The adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at $2.1 million for the second half of the year. For the full 12-month period, this figure reached $4.1 million, the trust reported.