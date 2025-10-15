Freight rates for VLCCs jump as US-China trade spat deepens

Supertanker freight rates surged this week and are expected to remain elevated as the US-China trade dispute deepens, with tit-for-tat port fee hikes and concerns mounting over US sanctions on a major Chinese crude oil terminal.

Chinese retaliatory port fees announced on Friday would add more than $7 per barrel in shipping costs for a very large crude carrier (VLCC) linked to the US, traders estimated. That would equate to a charge of about $15 million — enough to deter many from chartering US-related ships.