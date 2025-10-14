Fratelli Cosulich's new methanol-powered bunkering tanker launched in China
Taizhou Maple Leaf Shipbuilding in China recently launched a new chemical bunkering tanker ordered by Italian shipowner the Fratelli Cosulich Group.
Maya Cosulich will be operated by Fratelli Cosulich Marine Energy. Upon completion, she will be equipped with diesel-electric propulsion, onboard battery storage, and two mass flow meters in compliance with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's methanol bunkering standards.
Fratelli Cosulich said Maya Cosulich is the world's first methanol-powered IMO II chemical bunker tanker and will be among the first methanol dual-fuel bunker tankers to operate in the Port of Singapore.
Upon the bunkering ship's arrival in Singapore at the end of 2025, she will begin operations under time charter with TFG Marine.
According to Kenneth Dam, Head of Bunkering at TFG Marine, the addition of Maya Cosulich to TFG Marine's fleet strengthens the company's ability to offer customers, "a reliable and transparent supply of marine fuels, while supporting the industry’s transition towards low-carbon alternatives."