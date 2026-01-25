First tanker under new deal carrying Venezuelan heavy oil departs for Louisiana

A crude tanker chartered by Trafigura departed on Sunday from Venezuela's Jose port to Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), LSEG data and documents showed, the first cargo going directly to the US as part of a 50-million-barrel supply deal agreed this month between Caracas and Washington.

This month, trading houses Vitol and Trafigura received the first US licenses to load and export Venezuelan oil as part of the deal. They have since shipped cargoes to storage terminals in the Caribbean, and from there they have been marketing and selling the crude to refiners worldwide.

The Liberia-flagged tanker Gloria Maris, carrying some 1 million barrels of Venezuela's Merey heavy crude, is the first sent by the traders directly from Venezuela to a US port since the deal began, according to the documents and data.