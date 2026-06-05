FEATURE | US oil exports go into overdrive, leaving domestic stocks near empty

At the prairie town that calls itself the pipeline crossroads of the world, some 400 oil storage tanks sprawled across Cushing, Oklahoma, are nearly empty, drained by refiners worldwide to plug a massive shortfall in global supplies caused by war in the Middle East.

Cushing is among the largest oil storage hubs in the world. Oil levels in its tanks have fallen rapidly since the war began and Iran effectively closed tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Refiners everywhere, seeking to keep the global economy supplied with fuel, have snapped up crude wherever they can find it to substitute the 20 million barrels a day of oil that flowed out of the strait before the war. Since the conflict started, the world has lost over a billion barrels of supply.

Cushing has outsized importance in the global market because it is the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate crude, the variety used as the basis of one of the world's benchmark oil contracts. Storage levels at Cushing influence the price of tens of billions of dollars' worth of oil futures traded every day.