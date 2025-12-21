FEATURE | US intercepts second oil tanker off Venezuelan coast

The United States intercepted an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela in international waters, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed Saturday, a move that comes just days after US President Donald Trump announced a blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.

It’s the second time in recent weeks that the United States has gone after a tanker near Venezuela amid a large US military build-up in the region. Noem confirmed the US Coast Guard intercepted a tanker that was last docked in Venezuela.

"The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil that is used to fund narco terrorism in the region," she said in a statement posted to social media. "We will find you, and we will stop you."

Three US officials earlier Saturday had told Reuters that the vessel had been intercepted.

The coast guard and Pentagon referred questions to the White House.