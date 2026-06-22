FEATURE | Tanker traffic picking up in Strait of Hormuz after weekend closure

Oil and liquefied natural gas tankers sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, in a sign of traffic slowly picking up after Iran said it had again closed the waterway over the weekend, shipping data showed.

Iran lifted its effective blockade of Hormuz last week after agreeing to a 60-day ceasefire with the United States while talks for a final peace deal take place. However, Tehran's Revolutionary Guards declared the strait shut once again on Saturday, in response to Israeli strikes in Lebanon, prompting a fall in sailings.

Four LNG tankers controlled by Qatar headed into the Persian Gulf and through the strait on Monday, while two supertankers, which can carry up to four million barrels of crude oil, crossed into the gulf with one signalling its destination as the Iraqi port of Basra, according to ship tracking data and analysis from Kpler.