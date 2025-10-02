FEATURE | Red Sea disruptions, shadow fleet growth drive unexpected fuel oil demand

Fuel oil used in ships and power plants is seeing unexpected demand, with efforts to curb its use more than offset by an expanding "shadow fleet" of oil tankers serving Russia and others, and longer shipping routes as vessels avoid the Red Sea.

Instead of switching to alternatives such as marine gasoil and low-sulphur fuel oil, many shippers have installed exhaust gas cleaning devices known as scrubbers to continue using high-sulphur fuel oil. Western sanctions and attacks on shipping in the Red Sea have further driven this unforeseen demand.

"Fuel oil markets have shown remarkable resilience, with demand outperforming expectations due to several key factors, such as still-firm power generation demand in the Middle East and Red Sea shipping disruptions because of Houthi attacks," said Royston Huan, analyst at Energy Aspects.

While global demand for diesel and jet fuel have fallen globally since 2019 pre-pandemic levels, and gasoline consumption has risen by just 1.9 per cent, fuel oil demand is up by 4.8 per cent to an average 6.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2025, according to the International Energy Agency’s June annual report.