FEATURE | Oil prices hit five-month high on risk of US action against Iran

Oil prices climbed three per cent to a five-month high on Thursday on rising concerns that global supplies could be disrupted if the US attacks Iran, one of OPEC's biggest crude producers.

Brent futures rose $2.31, or 3.4 per cent, to settle at $70.71 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate gained $2.21, or 3.5 per cent, to settle at $65.42.

That pushed both crude benchmarks into technically overbought territory with Brent closing at its highest since July 31 and WTI closing at its highest since September 26.

US President Donald Trump is weighing options against Iran that include targeted strikes on security forces and leaders to inspire protesters, multiple sources said, even as Israeli and Arab officials said air power alone would not topple Tehran's clerical rulers. In Iran, plainclothes security forces have rounded up thousands of people in a campaign of mass arrests and intimidation to deter further protests.

Two US sources familiar with the discussions said Trump wanted to create conditions for "regime change" after a crackdown crushed a nationwide protest movement earlier this month, killing thousands of people.