FEATURE | Massive Middle East oil loss met with surprise price drop

As prices for physical crude oil hit all-time highs of over $160 per barrel last month, analysts and traders alike rushed to predict a market Armageddon if the US-Iran war dragged on and the Strait of Hormuz stayed closed.

Five weeks later, with the strait still largely shut and peace talks at an impasse, prices have not risen but have instead fallen to $100-$110 a barrel.

The fall was driven by several factors: Chinese refiners slashed refining runs and also reduced imports and instead used crude from their storage tanks. Producers, refiners and traders exported more oil and fuel from the United States to global markets to help plug the gap in supply from the Middle East.