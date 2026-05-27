FEATURE | Jones Act waivers have had little effect in lowering US fuel prices

President Donald Trump’s waivers allowing foreign-flagged ships to move oil and fuel between US ports have had little impact on high domestic gasoline prices due to elevated shipping rates and the relatively small fuel volumes transported so far, a Reuters analysis found.

In March, Trump issued a waiver to the Jones Act, a century-old law that requires shippers to use vessels built, owned and crewed by Americans to transport commodities between US ports.

The policy, aimed at supporting the domestic maritime industry and national security, has also resulted in higher shipping costs within the US.