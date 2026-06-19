FEATURE | Iraq to increase dependence on Syria for crude and naphtha exports

Iraq is preparing to export crude oil and naphtha through ports in Syria, Syrian and Iraqi energy officials and refinery sources said after the Iran war cut off its main Persian Gulf shipping routes.

The move would broaden an arrangement that has seen Iraq export fuel oil through the Mediterranean port of Baniyas after the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which sharply curtailed gulf export routes for OPEC's second-largest producer.

Two Iraqi oil officials said plans to diversify crude and fuel export routes, including through Syria, would continue even after the Iran war ends and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz returns to normal, as part of a government-approved strategy to reduce Iraq's reliance on a single export corridor.