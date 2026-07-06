FEATURE | Global oil shock fades but depleted reserves leave markets exposed

The world has absorbed with surprising ease the loss of over a billion barrels of oil supply since the Iran war began, but, with long-term peace elusive and buffer reserves now drained, it still faces the looming risk of future price spikes.

Tehran's throttling of the Strait of Hormuz in response to the US and Israeli attacks launched on February 28 fed fears of a catastrophic global energy crunch. The ensuing four-month conflict did, indeed, create the biggest energy disruption in history, according to the International Energy Agency. At its worst, the headline supply loss was 14 million barrels per day.

But worries that Asia and Europe would run out of gasoline, diesel or jet fuel never materialised. And after peaking around $126 per barrel in April — still some $20 below the 2008 record — benchmark Brent oil prices are now lower than they were when the conflict began.