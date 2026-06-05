FEATURE | Emptying oil inventories set the stage for next market shock

Global oil inventories are running dangerously low as a deal to re-open tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has proven elusive, and industry executives and analysts warn there could be another oil price shock in the coming weeks, severe enough to upset broader financial markets.

Some fear the next move higher for oil prices would pose a risk to economic growth, bond yields and the bull market for stocks.

"We're approaching unheard of inventory levels. I mean, really, really low levels. You can debate whether that's going to hit those really low levels in two weeks or three weeks. But once you get to that point, you'll see prices shoot up," Neil Chapman, Exxon Mobil senior vice president, said at the Bernstein conference in New York on May 28.